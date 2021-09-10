Ontario reports 848 new cases of COVID-19, another 11 deaths

Ontario reported 848 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — a rise from 798 cases the previous day.

An additional 11 deaths were also reported, but the province said six of the deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Health officials conducted 28,247 tests over the past 24 hours for a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent.

Of the new cases, 659 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 189 are fully vaccinated.

According to provincial data, 361 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 177 are in the ICU.

Of hospitalized patients, 331 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 30 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 177 patients in ICU, 163 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 14 are fully vaccinated.

The province said around 84 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On its website the Ministry of Health notes the following:

“Cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.

Data on patients in the ICU is collected from two data sources that have different extraction times and public reporting cycles. This may cause discrepancies with other hospitalization numbers that are collected using a different process.”