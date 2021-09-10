Boy riding bicycle struck by large SUV, York police seek witnesses

York Regional Police are trying to track down witnesses after a child on a bicycle was struck by a large SUV in Newmarket Thursday evening.

The eight-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was on his bike when he was hit by a black Lincoln Navigator just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

It occurred at the intersection of Poppy lane and Sherman Brock Circle.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are asking anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to them or anyone with dashcam footage to reach out.

Police can be reached at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers.