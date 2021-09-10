Man arrested for uttering threats at Trudeau campaign stop in Cambridge

One person has been charged for allegedly verbally threatening Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop.

The incident happened on August 29 in the Lindsay Road area after Trudeau had arrived in Cambridge.

After viewing video of the event, speaking to witnesses, and receiving information provided by the RCMP, Waterloo Police opened an investigation into the matter two days later.

MORE: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s event in Cambridge today has been interrupted by protesters. Here’s more video of the interaction between them and police. One protester saying “you want to talk to Canadians, we’re here!” @570NEWS pic.twitter.com/wUfwgeehlj — James Scott (@JamesScottRadio) August 29, 2021

Police arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener man as a result. He’s facing two counts of uttering threats. Spokesperson Cherri Greeno tells 680 NEWS the man’s first court date is September 27th.

The accused man’s name might not be released until then, Greeno adds. She says she’s not aware of the accused’s criminal record or if he is connected to any other candidate’s campaign or platform.

Throughout the campaign, Trudeau has been dogged by protesters, most of them voicing angry opposition to mandatory vaccinations, masks, and lockdowns that have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a separate incident involving the Liberal Leader, Trudeau was hit by some gravel at a London, Ont., campaign stop last week.

A video circulating on the internet showed an unidentified protestor in the crowd throwing some small rocks and gravel at Trudeau as he was boarding his campaign bus.