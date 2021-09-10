Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Advance polls start Friday and continue until Monday for federal election
by News Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2021 6:33 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2021 at 6:37 am EDT
A voter casts a ballot in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The federal election is on Sept. 20, but if you’ve already made up your mind, you can vote early starting Friday.
Advance polls will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (local time) and stretch over four days, until Monday.
Elections Canada says if you are registered to vote, you should receive a voter information card in the mail by Friday. The card has the location of your polling station.
“If the name and address on your card are correct and you meet the eligibility criteria stated on the card, you’re ready to vote. Bring this card with you, along with accepted ID, to make the voting process easier when you go to vote,” Elections Canada states on its website.
If you didn’t get a voter card, or the information on the voter card is incorrect, use the Online Voter Registration Service to check your registration, register or update your address information, or call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) for assistance.
