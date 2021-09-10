Loading articles...

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the US Open

Last Updated Sep 10, 2021 at 5:46 pm EDT

Canada’s hopes of having two tennis players compete in the US Open final, has been dashed.

21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime’s amazing run came to an end after he was knocked out of his first semifinal grand slam tournament on Friday.

He lost to world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-2).

This is a developing story

