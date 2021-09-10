Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the US Open

Canada’s hopes of having two tennis players compete in the US Open final, has been dashed.

21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime’s amazing run came to an end after he was knocked out of his first semifinal grand slam tournament on Friday.

He lost to world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-2).

His first semifinal Grand Slam appearance is a great stepping stone, but the result today will disappoint Felix. Up 30-0, serving for the 2nd set, and it slipped away. — Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) September 10, 2021

This is a developing story