As the PPC rises in the polls, what are parties proposing to combat the rise of hate in Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, hate crimes have risen. Racialized Canadians have been attacked and killed. Angry protests follow the Prime Minister around the country and have come close to turning violent. Protesters scream at healthcare workers outside hospitals and, as if to quantify this anecdotal evidence, Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party rises in the polls—with one recent survey putting the PPC at nine percent support.

Where did this anger and hate come from? How has it grown? And what is there in the platforms of the major parties that could do something about it?

GUEST: Evan Balgord, investigative journalist, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network

