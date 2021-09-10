'I struggle with it a lot still': 20 years later, a Canadian survivor remembers 9/11

Two decades cannot erase the scars Ron DiFrancesco lives with, both emotionally and physically, as a survivor of the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. He carries them every day while at home in Toronto and especially when he occasionally returns to New York.

“I have a constant reminder every day with a big gash on my head that reminds me of the day,” DiFrancesco says. “I struggle with it a lot still.”

He had moved from Toronto and worked as a currency trader for a brokerage in the South Tower. On that day, he was caught in the chaos while trying to escape from the 84th floor.

When the North Tower exploded next to them early that morning, DiFrancesco knew he and his colleagues had to leave. Just as they reached the elevator, United Airlines Flight 175 struck the floors of their building just beneath them. He made his way to the one stairwell still intact and began his decent, along with others, through the heavy smoke and debris.

“I was in the stairwell with a bunch of them and left them there,” DiFrancesco says. “I followed a voice and got myself out but I know if I would have gone back to get them, I wouldn’t be here today.”

He somehow made his way to the basement of the building when he says a large fireball rushed towards him. The tower had collapsed. He describes seeing a light before waking up in hospital days later. DiFrancesco is considered by many to be the last one out of the buildings alive. More than 60 of his co-workers were killed.

“I have survivors guilt I guess,” DiFrancesco says. “I’m fortunate to be here but I always think about the other side as well.”

His struggles with mental health over the years have led him to try and help others in need. DiFrancesco shares his story with the hope the people he meets can gain something from his near-death experience and survival.”

“We all have our struggles,” DiFrancesco says. “We all have our challenges but there is a brighter day tomorrow.”

