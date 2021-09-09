Loading articles...

Police make arrest in kidnapping case, suspect facing 15 criminal charges

Toronto Police made an arrest in relation to a kidnapping earlier this summer. Toronto Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is facing 15 criminal charges with a kidnapping earlier this summer.

Jaye Tamodra of Richmond Hill has been charged with kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, two counts of extortion, and several firearms offences.

Police say they were called to a kidnapping in Toronto’s northwest corner on June 11.

They say a man had been kidnapped and beaten with a gun.

Investigators say three suspects in the case contacted the victim’s friends and demanded a ransom.

The man was released after the suspects were paid.

Police say they seized a fully loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, an overcapacity magazine, 50 rounds of ammunition, and about $10,000 in cash during a search after Tamodra’s arrest.

