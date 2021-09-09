Police searching for man that allegedly offered boy a ride in Toronto

Toronto Police have released the image of a man they believe to be behind a suspicious incident near Christie Pitts.

Investigators say on Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy was in the Christie and Essex Streets area when he was approached by a stranger who offered him a ride in his vehicle.

The boy declined and left the area.

The man is approximately 6-foot-3 with a medium to large build, light brown skin, short curly black and grey hair. They say the man also walks with a slight limp on his right side.

Investigators in Toronto are reminding the public to remain vigilant of suspicious people or vehicles in their neighbourhoods, including the areas surrounding schools. They’re also urging anyone to report similar incidents to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.