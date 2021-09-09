Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police searching for man that allegedly offered boy a ride in Toronto
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 9, 2021 1:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 9, 2021 at 2:05 pm EDT
Toronto Police released image of the suspect on Thursday. Toronto Police
Toronto Police have released the image of a man they believe to be behind a suspicious incident near Christie Pitts.
Investigators say on Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy was in the Christie and Essex Streets area when he was approached by a stranger who offered him a ride in his vehicle.
The boy declined and left the area.
The man is approximately 6-foot-3 with a medium to large build, light brown skin, short curly black and grey hair. They say the man also walks with a slight limp on his right side.
Investigators in Toronto are reminding the public to remain vigilant of suspicious people or vehicles in their neighbourhoods, including the areas surrounding schools. They’re also urging anyone to report similar incidents to the police.