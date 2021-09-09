Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississauga schools under hold and secure due to potential threat
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 9, 2021 11:12 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 9, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT
Tomken Road Middle School. Google Maps
Tomken Road Middle School near Bloor Street is under a hold and secure as Peel Police investigate a threat.
The building’s outer doors are now locked, but students and teachers inside continue with classes as normal.
St. Thomas More, also located on Tomken Road, is under a hold and secure due to its proximity.
“At about 9:05 a.m., police directed Tomken Road Middle School into hold and secure, as a precautionary measure, while they conduct an investigation in the community,” the Peel District School Board wrote in a statement.
“As part of the hold and secure protocol, all doors are locked so no one can enter or exit the building. School activities and classes are continuing regularly inside the school. Students and staff are safe.”
Police are in the area and have not found anything to validate the threat.
Some boards started their school years earlier this week, but today marks the first day of class for students in the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards.
POLICE INVESTIGATION – Tomken Rd / Bloor St in #Mississauga – #PRP on scene investigating a potential threat at a school – Tomken Rd Middle School in hold and secure – No injuries – Officers continuing to investigate – R/C 9:11am – 21-0307839