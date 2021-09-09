Mississauga schools under hold and secure due to potential threat

Tomken Road Middle School near Bloor Street is under a hold and secure as Peel Police investigate a threat.

The building’s outer doors are now locked, but students and teachers inside continue with classes as normal.

St. Thomas More, also located on Tomken Road, is under a hold and secure due to its proximity.

“At about 9:05 a.m., police directed Tomken Road Middle School into hold and secure, as a precautionary measure, while they conduct an investigation in the community,” the Peel District School Board wrote in a statement.

“As part of the hold and secure protocol, all doors are locked so no one can enter or exit the building. School activities and classes are continuing regularly inside the school. Students and staff are safe.”

Police are in the area and have not found anything to validate the threat.

Students in some of Ontario’s largest school boards head back to class today amid the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Some boards started their school years earlier this week, but today marks the first day of class for students in the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards.