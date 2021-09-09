SIU: No charges against police officer in wrong way motorcycle crash

A police officer will not face charges in a wrong-way crash that left two motorcyclists with serious injuries earlier this year in south Etobicoke.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says on May 13, 2021, a police SUV was going the wrong way on Sixth Street, a one-way street, when it collided with a motorcycle going eastbound on Birmingham Street just before 8 p.m.

The 49-year-old driver of the motorcycle suffered multiple fractures and serious injuries to his internal organs while a 30-year-old female passenger suffered several fractures and a head injury.

The driver of the police cruiser was not injured in the crash.

In its report, the SIU says the officer was “operating his vehicle without an appropriate degree of attention to his surroundings” and was in part “distracted by having turned his attention toward his cruiser computer for reports of calls for service that might be coming in via dispatch.”

While the police watchdog concludes the officer was going the wrong way, there was no indication of excessive speed or any other dangerous driving behaviour.

“Director Martino acknowledged that the officer failed in his duty of care to other motorists and was directly responsible for the collision that seriously injured two people,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “However, he was not reasonably satisfied that the officer’s failures were of a magnitude warranting criminal sanction.”

The SIU is called in to investigate police when death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm occurs against a member of the public.