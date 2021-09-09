Loading articles...

One person seriously hurt in daylight shooting in Oshawa

Durham Police confirm one man is in hospital after a shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police

A daylight shooting in Oshawa has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Durham Police say the incident happened at Ritson and Bond streets around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Spokesperson Jody Maclean tells 680 NEWS the victim was inside a charcoal grey Sedan when he was shot, but it’s not clear if the gunfire came from someone in a passing car.

“I don’t have that information but I do know two shots were fired,” Maclean said.

She says schools in the neighbourhood have been placed in a hold and secure while they investigate.

The age of the victim was not released but police confirm it is an adult male.

People are being told to avoid the area in the meantime.

