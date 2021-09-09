Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario reported 798 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — a spike from 554 the day before.

The province also reported 10 more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the overall total to 9,579. Seven deaths occurred more than one month ago and were added to the cumulative count based on data cleaning.

Health officials conducted 29,684 tests over the past 24 hours for a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent.

Of the new cases, 620 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 178 are fully vaccinated.

Provincial data shows 365 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU), 185 are in the ICU.

Of hospitalized patients, 331 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 34 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 185 patients in ICU, 174 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 11 are fully vaccinated.

The province said 84 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.