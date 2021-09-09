Loading articles...

Police identify victim of city's latest homicide following North York shooting

The city's latest homicide victim has been identified as Kwadwo Asamoah-Boakye, 30, of Toronto. TORONTO POLICE

Toronto Police identified the city’s latest homicide victim following a deadly shooting in a North York neighbourhood earlier this week.

Police said they were called at around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to the Driftwood Avenue and Grand Ravine Drive area for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kwadwo Asamoah-Boakye of Toronto.

Police have not released any information on suspects and are urging witnesses that may have been driving in the area at the time of the shooting, or those with any dashcam footage, to come forward.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:16 PM
UPDATE: Traffic is barely moving Toronto-bound QEW from Red Hill Valley Pkwy to Fairview - two right lanes still cl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
If you didn't need a sweater or hoodie this morning, you probably will tomorrow as we wake up to slightly cooler te…
Latest Weather
Read more