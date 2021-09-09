Police identify victim of city's latest homicide following North York shooting

Toronto Police identified the city’s latest homicide victim following a deadly shooting in a North York neighbourhood earlier this week.

Police said they were called at around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to the Driftwood Avenue and Grand Ravine Drive area for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kwadwo Asamoah-Boakye of Toronto.

Police have not released any information on suspects and are urging witnesses that may have been driving in the area at the time of the shooting, or those with any dashcam footage, to come forward.