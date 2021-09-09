Loading articles...

Is Canada’s international student system ethical? Or exploitive?

In today’s Big Story podcast, what agents are selling around the world is the value of a Canadian education—and people are buying in droves, especially in places like Punjab, India. But they’re not buying it for the value of the degree. Many international students have families who sacrifice everything to get their children into a Canadian post-secondary institution because it is seen as a pathway to permanent residency and a better life. And for some students it is—but only for some of them.

Is this an ethical system? Is it regulated—and by whom? Who helps these young people and makes sure they don’t fall through the cracks? What happens to them when they do?

GUEST: Nicholas Hune-Brown

