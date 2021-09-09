Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Students in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham head back to class today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 9, 2021 5:38 am EDT
Students cross the street at Tomken Road Middle School in Mississauga, Ont., on April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Summary
Today marks the first day of class for students in the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards
Some boards started their school years earlier this week
It will be the third school year affected by the pandemic
Students in some of Ontario’s largest school boards head back to class Thursday amid a fourth wave of COVID-19.
Some boards started their school years earlier this week, but today marks the first day of class for students in the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards.
It will be the third school year affected by the pandemic, though this year the province’s science experts are calling for schools to stay open in all but the most catastrophic circumstances.
COVID-19 safety will be top of mind for parents and students, and Ontario’s education minister says all 72 publicly funded school boards have achieved the goal of a stand-alone HEPA filter installed in every learning space that isn’t mechanically ventilated.
The Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.
The province recently removed runny nose and headache from the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require children to stay home from school and get tested for COVID-19.