Driver arrested going 89 km/h over speed limit in school zone

An Orangeville man is facing several dangerous driving charges after he was caught going 89 km/h over the speed limit through two school zones in Brampton on Thursday.

Peel police say an officer conducting speed enforcement in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Grape Trail allegedly clocked a driver going 129 km/h in a 40 km/h zone around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was also reported traveling at a high rate of speed through another separate school zone.

The 36-year-old driver is now facing charges of dangerous driving and stunt driving. Both his driver’s license and vehicle have been seized as a result of the charges.

“With our students now back in school, our officers are committed to protecting our most vulnerable road users, and we will continue to exercise a zero-tolerance approach for offences that occur in school safety zones” said Acting Inspector Al Villers of Road Safety Services in a statement.