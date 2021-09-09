Loading articles...

Coronavirus public health Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (Sept. 13)

Tune in for a LIVE Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey every week.

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE interview on Monday, Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m. on our YouTube page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDquestions.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

