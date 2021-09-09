Car damaged after driver says debris fell from Gardiner Expressway construction

A Toronto man travelling below the Gardiner Expressway under construction was lucky to escape without injury after debris appears to have fallen onto his vehicle, causing damage.

Andrew Addison was travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard East, below the tall metal structures that once held the partially elevated ramp, when he stopped at a red light.

“I heard this crash and thought that someone had maybe rear ended me,” said Addison. “But I didn’t feel the lurch of getting hit.”

He heard the back windshield shatter and, “That’s when I realized something had fallen from 30 or 40 feet above and smashed it all up”.

Addison searched inside and outside of vehicle for the object that burst his window, but believes it must have ricocheted with the impact.

“Seconds before this happened I was kind of marvelling at the fact that there used to be a road there and now there are just the metal studs,” he said, “and then [something] fell through the windshield”

He contacted police who arrived to take a report and check out the scene, but was unsure whether that portion of the road would be closed off to traffic.

Luckily, Addison was not injured and his son, who sits in the backseat, wasn’t in the car when it happened.

“I just think it should be closed right now until it’s fully clear because it’s dangerous.”

Toronto police say no road closures were put into effect because they were unable to locate any falling debris or damage to any of the structure of the Gardiner

The incident happened where crews are permanently removal of the Logan Avenue ramp at the east end of the Gardiner Expressway

The construction on the Gardiner Expressway began on August 31 and is part of the Lake Shore Boulevard East project.

It also includes widening and lengthening the Lake Shore Bridge over the Don River and rebuilding the roadway between Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue.