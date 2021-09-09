Loading articles...

Truck fire causes closure of Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington

Last Updated Sep 9, 2021 at 6:04 am EDT

The Toronto bound-lanes of the QEW closed after a truck fire on Sept. 9, 2021. MTO

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed in Burlington after a truck fire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Burlington fire officials say a tractor-trailer with a load of batteries caught fire.

There has been no word on how the fire started.

The section of highway is closed between North Shore Boulevard and Highway 403.

The closure is expected to last into the afternoon.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: #TBQEW will remain closed until this afternoon after a tractor trailer full of batteries caught fire early this morning.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA More students head back to school today. It’s a cooler day. Showers possible this afternoon ☔️(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more