1 dead after house fire in Whitby

One person is dead after a fire broke out a home in Whitby early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the residence on Ingram Court near Brock Street and Highway 401, around 1:30 a.m.

A male was found dead inside the home.

A female was injured after she jumped out of a window on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.