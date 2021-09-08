Loading articles...

WestJet employees required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30

Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 7:17 pm EDT

A WestJet flight from Calgary arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

CALGARY — WestJet has announced as of Oct. 30 all of its employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, the airline says anyone who is not fully vaccinated will face unpaid leave or their employment will be terminated.

“Protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees remains our number one priority and vaccinations are our best line of defense,” said WestJet Executive Vice-President of People, Mark Porter, in a release. “Aviation has been one of the hardest-hit industries and we believe requiring all WestJet Group employees to be vaccinated is the right thing to do and ensures the safest travel and work environment for everyone in WestJet’s world.”

It adds it will not be providing testing as an alternative to vaccination.

“The WestJet Group remains committed to building back even stronger to ensure a competitive aviation industry in Canada. Requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is essential to the safe restart of travel across Canada.”

The move comes just a few weeks after Air Canada announced all of its employees must also be fully vaccinated.

Air Canada mandating vaccines for employees, new hires

All new hires going forward must also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WestJet adds it will evaluate and accommodate employees who are unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19 either through medical or other exemptions.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR: MTO reporting all lanes reopened #EB401 east of the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:48 AM
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $5,000! Details in the link be…
Latest Weather
Read more