Driver fatally crushed by his car in McDonald's drive-thru

He was pronounced dead on scene, his identity has not been released

The man died Wednesday morning at a drive-thru at Main and Terminal in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — A man died at a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday morning after he was crushed by his own vehicle.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the Main and Terminal location. The man was paying for his food when he dropped his bank card. He went to reach for it and his car continued to roll, he was pinned between the car and the door jam. He died on scene.

Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin says it was a tragic scenario for the victim’s family and the staff, who witnessed the death.

A horrific accident at a McDonald's drive-thru in Vancouver this morning has left a man dead. @VancouverPD say the man dropped his bank card after paying for his food and when he reached for it, his car kept rolling, pinning him b/w the car + the door jam. @NEWS1130 @CityNewsVAN — Monika Gul (@MonikaGul) September 8, 2021

“People aren’t used to seeing this type of incident happen, especially at your workplace. I would assume everyone is shaken up,” she explained, adding that victim services will be made available to staff.

The Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Related Articles:

“Usually when we hear about a fatal motor vehicle accident it [is] usually, typically a crash with another vehicle. So the fact that no other vehicle was involved… this seems like a freak accident,” Visintin said.

No details on the victim’s identity have been provided.

With files from Monika Gul