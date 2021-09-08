Tory, de Villa to update Toronto's COVID-19 response

Toronto’s mayor and its top doctor will provide an update today on the city’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Tory and Dr. Eileen de Villa are holding a news conference at 2 p.m.

Toronto Public Health says the city has logged an average of 150 new cases per day for the last four days.

Yesterday, Ontario reported 564 new infections for the previous day — 434 of them people who were not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.