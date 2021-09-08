Loading articles...

Tory, de Villa to update Toronto's COVID-19 response

Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 5:48 am EDT

Toronto Mayor John Tory attends an announcement at a Covid vaccine centre in Toronto on Friday, July 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young

Toronto’s mayor and its top doctor will provide an update today on the city’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Tory and Dr. Eileen de Villa are holding a news conference at 2 p.m.

Toronto Public Health says the city has logged an average of 150 new cases per day for the last four days.

Yesterday, Ontario reported 564 new infections for the previous day — 434 of them people who were not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

