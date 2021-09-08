'We have thousands to go. Not millions': Toronto approaching 90% immunization threshold

The City of Toronto is closer to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic than the beginning. That’s the message from Mayor John Tory, who on Wednesday said Toronto is close to its target goal of 90 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

“We have already vaccinated millions of people. We have thousands to go,” Tory said. “Not millions more. Thousands more.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, provided the specifics.

“To get to 90 per cent fully vaccinated here in Toronto, we need another 336,000 more people to get vaccinated,” she said.

“Of those, 164,000 have already received their first dose. Vaccination remains incredibly important because [they] lower risks of severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

As part of Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, Tory and de Villa said new case data shows more infections among younger adults and unvaccinated individuals, who are seven times more likely to become infected.

De Villa shared data courtesy of Toronto Public Health (TPH), showing that current COVID-19 case counts in Toronto are currently highest among the 20 to 29 age group, with older residents that contract the virus still more likely to be hospitalized.

But the recently announced vaccine certificate system that goes into effect on September 22 is working, Tory says.

As of Monday, there has been an 18 per cent increase in first dose vaccinations administered to City residents since August 31.

De Villa says the seven-day moving average for the first week in September saw an uptick in first doses administered from September 1 to 5.

Additionally, September 2 and 3 dose counts were the highest numbers of first doses administered since late July.

“I wish I had a better crystal ball than the one I actually do have,” said de Villa.

“By removing barriers to vaccination, we can greatly increase our vaccine uptake in all communities across our city. This is especially important to protect our community and our progress to ensure more ongoing access to all of the services we’ve missed over the past year and a half. High vaccination is the way forward to the end this pandemic.”

To get to that vaccination goal, Mayor Tory promises “Days of Action” in the coming weeks, similar to the one recently announced when Tory said more than 200 mobile clinics run by TPH would offer vaccines in different locations, including malls and grocery stores, and places of worship.

The City says the data-driven effort targets areas that have low vaccine coverage, a high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both.

Tory also says the micro-clinics for immunizing at specific addresses and using TTC buses will continue. The Toronto buses are used as mobile vaccine clinics in high foot traffic areas, including subway stations.

Several bus-based clinics continue to pop up in Toronto’s harbourfront area and other neighbourhoods.

As of late Tuesday, 77.6 per cent of Toronto residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.6 per cent of eligible residents have at least their first dose.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to help residents get vaccinated. The data shows that the vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19,” he continued.

“It also shows more people are getting vaccinated following the province’s proof of vaccination announcement – that’s a good thing. We want more people to get vaccinated to help protect our progress and get safely through the fourth wave.”

With files from 680 NEWS reporter Mark Douglas