1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at chemical plant in Toronto

One person has died, and another is in hospital with critical injuries after an explosion at a chemical plant in Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to 225 Wicksteed Avenue, near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard, around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person has been taken to a trauma centre with what they “very critical injuries.”

Toronto police say a chemical spill caused the fire, which was classified as a two-alarm at the time.

The plant has since been evacuated.

Fire chief Jim Jessop says it was a challenging fire to put out.

“Without question, our crews were met with a significant chemical fire,” Jessop said.

“It took us a while to extinguish it. These types of fires are a lot more challenging than the normal types that the public is used to because you have to pick a specific extinguishing agent in relation to the chemicals that are on fire to safely extinguish it and not make the situation worse.”

Jessop says an investigation is underway. There is no threat to public safety at this time.

There are several road closures in the area.