TDSB, TCDSB pause extra-curriculars activities on TPH recommendation
by News staff
Posted Sep 8, 2021 7:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 8:46 pm EDT
A grade six class room is shown at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) have paused extra-curricular activities after a recommendation from Toronto Public Health.
On September 8, Public Health updated their guidelines for Toronto schools and said while school routines are established, these activities with mixed cohorts should be paused for September.
The TDSB has also paused field trips and high contact sports for the first month of school.
The Ontario government’s plan allowed for high- and low-contact activities, but with some restrictions including masking and social distancing.
TDSB schools will be officially opening their doors to students on Thursday, Sept. 9.
TPH is also encouraging anyone eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of earlier in August, at least 78 per cent of Toronto kids aged 12 to 17 have gotten one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while at least 64 per cent have been fully immunized