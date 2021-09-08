Loading articles...

Porter returns to the skies nearly 18 months after being grounded due to pandemic

Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 4:26 pm EDT

A Porter airlines flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport, Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. Porter Airlines is extending its suspension of all flights until Oct. 7, the third such delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO – Porter Airlines flights have resumed for the first time in nearly 18 months since being grounded by COVID-19 public health and travel restrictions.

Flights to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Thunder Bay are the first to restart, followed by other Canadian destinations such as Halifax, Quebec City, St. John’s and Moncton, N.B. within the next 10 days. Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington return Sept. 17 while other year-round destinations will resume Oct. 6.

“Our passengers and team members have been waiting for this day to arrive,” said Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines.

“We currently have over 900 team members who have put in countless hours to get everything ready for our return to service, with more being recalled or hired every week. Everyone at Porter is looking forward to welcoming passengers back and delivering our distinct style of service again.”

The Toronto-based airline is recalling hundreds of workers as the resumption of operations accelerates.

“Great to mark the restart of commercial service by Porter Airlines and Air Canada at Billy Bishop Airport this morning – serving as a major milestone in Toronto’s pandemic recovery,” Tory tweeted.

Porter says it has enhanced its health standards with high levels of sanitization to protect passengers and employees.

Employees must be fully vaccinated or present negative COVID-19 tests administered within 72 hours of the start of their shift.

Bookings made before Sept. 30, will be eligible to change or cancel with no fees. Passengers also have the option to pay $40 plus taxes to receive a full refund upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:23 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: DEMONSTRATION: Queens Quay + Rees St * 9:30 am * - at H20 park - Group of protestors - Peaceful - Officers there to moni…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:48 AM
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $5,000! Details in the link be…
Latest Weather
Read more