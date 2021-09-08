Porter returns to the skies nearly 18 months after being grounded due to pandemic

TORONTO – Porter Airlines flights have resumed for the first time in nearly 18 months since being grounded by COVID-19 public health and travel restrictions.

Flights to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Thunder Bay are the first to restart, followed by other Canadian destinations such as Halifax, Quebec City, St. John’s and Moncton, N.B. within the next 10 days. Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington return Sept. 17 while other year-round destinations will resume Oct. 6.

“Our passengers and team members have been waiting for this day to arrive,” said Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines.

“We currently have over 900 team members who have put in countless hours to get everything ready for our return to service, with more being recalled or hired every week. Everyone at Porter is looking forward to welcoming passengers back and delivering our distinct style of service again.”

Great to mark the restart of commercial service by @porterairlines and @AirCanada at @BBishopAirport this morning – serving as a major milestone in Toronto's pandemic recovery. pic.twitter.com/Cnov7iepE7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 8, 2021

It is great to be flying again! Porter is officially back in the skies and today we’re welcoming passengers back to airports and onboard flights to Ottawa, Montreal, Thunder Bay and Toronto. Learn more about our schedule https://t.co/KUriXr6vB8. . #FlyPorter #PorterIsBack pic.twitter.com/0CR2cp2KJ5 — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) September 8, 2021

The Toronto-based airline is recalling hundreds of workers as the resumption of operations accelerates.

Porter says it has enhanced its health standards with high levels of sanitization to protect passengers and employees.

Employees must be fully vaccinated or present negative COVID-19 tests administered within 72 hours of the start of their shift.

Bookings made before Sept. 30, will be eligible to change or cancel with no fees. Passengers also have the option to pay $40 plus taxes to receive a full refund upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason.