Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario reported 554 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 16 additional deaths.

The province said 11 of the 16 deaths occurred in the last week, while the other five happened more than a week ago.

Health officials conducted 21,840 tests in the past 24 hours for a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.

Of the new cases, 418 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 136 are fully vaccinated.

Provincial data shows 375 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU), 194 are in the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

Of the hospitalized patients, 347 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 28 are fully vaccinated.

On its website the Ministry of Health notes that “data on patients in the ICU is collected from two data sources that have different extraction times and public reporting cycles. This may cause discrepancies with other hospitalization numbers that are collected using a different process.”

Nearly 83.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 77.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.