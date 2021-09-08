Loading articles...

Mother of three recounts ‘heartbreaking’ last six months dealing with COVID-19 complications

Handout photo of 24-year-old Roxanne Smith. (Credit: Roxanne Smith/HO)

MONTREAL (CityNews) ─ Roxanne Smith spent her summer in a Quebec hospital bed on a feeding tube, hooked up to machines.

The 24-year-old mother of three is still suffering from complications related to COVID-19, several months after first being infected with the virus.

“COVID broke my health and we can’t do anything,” she said. “I will probably never go back to how I was before COVID. It’s for life.”

CityNews first spoke to Smith in April, shortly after she was infected with the Alpha variant of COVID-19.

At the time, the Quebec mother − whose three children are all under five years old − was hooked up to a feeding tube 20 hours a day. She didn’t think she’d make it.

WATCH: Young people fighting variants in hospital (April 14, 2021)

The following month, Smith was back home and slowly recovering. She was always tired, sleeping 12 hours a day, and needed several medical follow-ups. Overall, her condition had vastly improved.

But Smith’s battle with the complications from the virus took a turn for the worse this summer.

“I was at the hospital all the time for the summer. Just one week in my home, but now I’m at the hospital. I had three catheters on my arms. Too much medication for just one catheter. It’s very hard for myself and it’s unjust.”

READ: ‘I just want to die’: Young mother of 3 on feeding tube after falling ill with COVID-19 variant

Smith’s feeding tube is gone for the moment. She’s in hospital now because of heart problems and a kidney infection. She says she just wants to spend time with her children.

“It’s heartbreaking right now for me to not see my kids. And being at the hospital.”

WATCH: Long road to recovery from COVID-19 for young Quebecer (May 25, 2021)

She takes about 20 pills a day, pain medication every four hours and she’s being followed by a palliative care team to manage her pain.

“I was at the point that I said to the doctor, ‘OK stop, it’s too much for me. I’m too sick. Stop, we can’t do anything.’”

Smith says the entire situation has taken a toll on her family and her future. She’s a law student trying to complete her schooling from her hospital bed.

“Before COVID I was not too sick. I had dreams. I don’t know if I’ll be able to be a lawyer as I want. I just want to go back before COVID right now.”

Handout photo of 24-year-old Roxanne Smith. (Credit: Roxanne Smith/HO)

Almost 70 per cent of Quebecers 18-29 are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including Smith. She has a message for young people still hesitant to get the jab.

“Please take your vaccine. Just take it. It’s not a joke. It’s been seven months I’m every week at the hospital. And if I could choose, I prefer to go home and have fun with my kids and my friends. And right now, I can’t do this.”

