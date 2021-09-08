Mother of three recounts ‘heartbreaking’ last six months dealing with COVID-19 complications

MONTREAL (CityNews) ─ Roxanne Smith spent her summer in a Quebec hospital bed on a feeding tube, hooked up to machines.

The 24-year-old mother of three is still suffering from complications related to COVID-19, several months after first being infected with the virus.

“COVID broke my health and we can’t do anything,” she said. “I will probably never go back to how I was before COVID. It’s for life.”

CityNews first spoke to Smith in April, shortly after she was infected with the Alpha variant of COVID-19.

At the time, the Quebec mother − whose three children are all under five years old − was hooked up to a feeding tube 20 hours a day. She didn’t think she’d make it.

The following month, Smith was back home and slowly recovering. She was always tired, sleeping 12 hours a day, and needed several medical follow-ups. Overall, her condition had vastly improved.

But Smith’s battle with the complications from the virus took a turn for the worse this summer.

“I was at the hospital all the time for the summer. Just one week in my home, but now I’m at the hospital. I had three catheters on my arms. Too much medication for just one catheter. It’s very hard for myself and it’s unjust.”

Smith’s feeding tube is gone for the moment. She’s in hospital now because of heart problems and a kidney infection. She says she just wants to spend time with her children.

“It’s heartbreaking right now for me to not see my kids. And being at the hospital.”

She takes about 20 pills a day, pain medication every four hours and she’s being followed by a palliative care team to manage her pain.

“I was at the point that I said to the doctor, ‘OK stop, it’s too much for me. I’m too sick. Stop, we can’t do anything.’”

Smith says the entire situation has taken a toll on her family and her future. She’s a law student trying to complete her schooling from her hospital bed.

“Before COVID I was not too sick. I had dreams. I don’t know if I’ll be able to be a lawyer as I want. I just want to go back before COVID right now.”

Handout photo of 24-year-old Roxanne Smith. (Credit: Roxanne Smith/HO)

Almost 70 per cent of Quebecers 18-29 are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including Smith. She has a message for young people still hesitant to get the jab.

“Please take your vaccine. Just take it. It’s not a joke. It’s been seven months I’m every week at the hospital. And if I could choose, I prefer to go home and have fun with my kids and my friends. And right now, I can’t do this.”