How does each party plan to address the crisis in elder care?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s no secret that our elders were the people hit hardest by COVID-19, but all the pandemic did was shine a deadly light on a system that has been broken for years. Canada’s population is aging. Our long-term care facilities are passable at best, and we don’t have enough of them. And we’re staring down a critical labour shortage among caregivers. So does any party have a plan for this? And are any of them realistic?

GUEST: André Picard, Health Reporter, The Globe and Mail

