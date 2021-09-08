Loading articles...

How does each party plan to address the crisis in elder care?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s no secret that our elders were the people hit hardest by COVID-19, but all the pandemic did was shine a deadly light on a system that has been broken for years. Canada’s population is aging. Our long-term care facilities are passable at best, and we don’t have enough of them. And we’re staring down a critical labour shortage among caregivers. So does any party have a plan for this? And are any of them realistic?

GUEST: André Picard, Health Reporter, The Globe and Mail

