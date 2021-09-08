Young, G1 driver caught speeding at 211 km/h on Hwy. 404 near Newmarket

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught a young, novice driver excessively speeding at 211 km/h on highway 404 approaching Queensville side road, just north of Newmarket.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the G1 licensed driver was charged with stunt driving and class G1 licence offences.

This led to an automatic seven-day license suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

“The speed was absolutely ridiculous,” Schmidt told 680 NEWS on Wednesday.

“… Not a whole lot of explanation the driver was able to provide in terms of an excuse because, at those speeds, I don’t think there is any excuse that would justify that kind of dangerous driving.”

The OPP didn’t release the driver’s age, only confirming that a valid licensed driver did not accompany them.

No one was injured.

“You’re not allowed to drive on provincial highways without a driving instructor,” Schmidt added. “Aggressive driving, speeding at these kinds of speeds, drivers on the highway don’t expect someone coming up behind them at double the speed limit. Reaction times aren’t able to account for those closing speeds.”

Schmidt says aggressive driving continues to be the leading cause of death and injury on provincial highways.

“Driving is a privilege, and the privileges for this driver were taken away, right away, on the side of the road.”