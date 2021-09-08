Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
COVID-19 exposure reported at hockey tournament in Peel region
by News staff
Posted Sep 8, 2021 6:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 7:05 pm EDT
CAA Centre in Brampton. Photo credit: https://caacentre.com
Peel Public Health is urging anyone who attended the Bronko Academy hockey tournament in Peel Region over the August 27-29 weekend to get tested for COVID-19 after a confirmed exposure.
The tournament took place at the CAA Centre at Kennedy Road in Brampton and the Meadowvale Four Rinks Arena on Torquay Mews in Mississauga with participants between the ages of 10 and 11.
Peel health officials say they have confirmed a total of eight cases from the tournament with most of them having been acquired at the event.
There were teams from Toronto, Orangeville, Caledon, Georgetown, Woodbridge, Whitby and other GTA locations.
Anyone who is going to get tested due to this exposure should be giving the testers this outbreak number: 2253-2021-46274.
If you attended the event and have developed symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately.
Peel has begun releasing details of COVID-19 exposures at events where there were more than 100 people in attendance and two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to it.
