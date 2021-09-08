Loading articles...

'Dangerous' suspect sought following home shooting in Brampton

Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Bachoo is armed and dangerous. PEEL REGIONAL POLICE

Peel Regional Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a residence in Brampton.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Monday when three people were in a basement of a residence in the area of Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive.

It’s alleged that the male suspect discharged a firearm and shot a 20-year-old woman. He fled the scene shortly after.

Police say an 18-year-old man was uninjured.

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains.

On Wednesday, police identified the wanted suspect as 19-year-old Isaiah Bachoo, considered armed and dangerous.

Police are urging anyone that sees Bachoo keep their distance and call 9-1-1 immediately. Those with information are asked to contact investigators.

