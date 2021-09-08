Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bank of Canada key interest rate remains at 0.25 per cent
by Hana Mae Nassar and The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 8, 2021 7:08 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 10:23 am EDT
The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Summary
Bank of Canada says it continues to expect the economy to strengthen in the second half of the year
Fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and supply bottlenecks could weigh on recovery
Bank of Canada repeats commitment to hold trendsetting rate at near-zero until economy is ready to handle increase
The Bank of Canada has done the expected, keeping its benchmark overnight interest rate where it has been since March 2020.
The move was first made to keep the interest rate at 0.25 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic forced mass businesses closures, derailing economies across Canada and the world.
In announcing its decision, the Bank of Canada repeated its commitment to hold its trendsetting rate at near-zero until the economy is ready to handle an increase in rates, which it doesn’t expect to happen before the second half of 2022.
#BreakingNews -Bank of Canada maintains overnight lending rate at 0.25% -maintains weekly bond purchases at $2b. -Continues to say inflation spike is "transitory"