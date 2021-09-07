Loading articles...

Man sought for allegedly photographing, recording video of woman in mall change room

Last Updated Sep 7, 2021 at 2:32 pm EDT

Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and are hoping the public can assist. York Regional Police

York Regional Police are looking for a man suspected of voyeurism after he allegedly recorded and photographed a woman inside a change room at Vaughan Mills.

Investigators say just before 4:00 p.m. on August 13, a woman was trying on some clothes in a store change room when she noticed a man kneeling beside her with his phone in his hand.

She informed the police and said she suspects the man was trying to take pictures or recording a video.

The suspect is described as roughly 6-foot-2, 20 to 40 years old, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat, a black Looney Tunes t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

