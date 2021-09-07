Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man sought for allegedly photographing, recording video of woman in mall change room
by news staff, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 7, 2021 1:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 7, 2021 at 2:32 pm EDT
Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and are hoping the public can assist. York Regional Police
York Regional Police are looking for a man suspected of voyeurism after he allegedly recorded and photographed a woman inside a change room at Vaughan Mills.
Investigators say just before 4:00 p.m. on August 13, a woman was trying on some clothes in a store change room when she noticed a man kneeling beside her with his phone in his hand.
She informed the police and said she suspects the man was trying to take pictures or recording a video.
The suspect is described as roughly 6-foot-2, 20 to 40 years old, with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat, a black Looney Tunes t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and Nike shoes.
VIDEO
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
