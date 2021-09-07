Loading articles...

Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards

Grade 2 teacher Vivian Mavraidis prepares her classroom at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

It’s the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students.

Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.

Some other boards — including the largest, the Toronto District School Board — will start classes on Thursday.

This will be the third school year in which classes are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.

The ministry has also required that all boards offer an remote learning option for students who don’t feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.

