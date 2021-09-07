Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 7, 2021 5:55 am EDT
Grade 2 teacher Vivian Mavraidis prepares her classroom at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
It’s the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students.
Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.
Some other boards — including the largest, the Toronto District School Board — will start classes on Thursday.
This will be the third school year in which classes are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ontario’s Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.
The ministry has also required that all boards offer an remote learning option for students who don’t feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.