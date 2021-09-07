Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Son charged with second-degree murder of parents in Scarborough
by News staff
Posted Sep 7, 2021 1:50 pm EDT
Two people were found dead inside a home at 15 Pin Lane, near Scarborough Golf Club Road, on Sept. 5, 2021. (CITYNEWS/DAVID MISENER)
Summary
The victims have been identified as Lynette Sequeira, 65, and Francis Sequeira, 68, both of Toronto
This is the city’s 56th and 57th homicides of the year
On Sunday, police were called to 15 Pin Lane to check on the wellbeing of two people
Toronto police have identified the victims of a double homicide in Scarborough as the parents of the man charged in their death.
On Sunday at around 7:53 p.m., police said they were called to 15 Pin Lane, near Scarborough Golf Club and Kingston Roads, to check on the wellbeing of two people.
Officers found the bodies of two people “with obvious signs of trauma,” police said.
“They were both pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in a news release Monday.
The victims have been identified as Lynette Sequeira, 65, and Francis Sequeira, 68, both of Toronto.
Police have charged Kyle Sequeira, 26, of Toronto, with two counts of second-degree murder and say it is still an active investigation.
This is the city’s 56th and 57th homicides of the year, police said.
