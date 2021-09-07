Son charged with second-degree murder of parents in Scarborough

On Sunday, police were called to 15 Pin Lane to check on the wellbeing of two people

Toronto police have identified the victims of a double homicide in Scarborough as the parents of the man charged in their death.

On Sunday at around 7:53 p.m., police said they were called to 15 Pin Lane, near Scarborough Golf Club and Kingston Roads, to check on the wellbeing of two people.

Officers found the bodies of two people “with obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

“They were both pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in a news release Monday.

The victims have been identified as Lynette Sequeira, 65, and Francis Sequeira, 68, both of Toronto.

Police have charged Kyle Sequeira, 26, of Toronto, with two counts of second-degree murder and say it is still an active investigation.

This is the city’s 56th and 57th homicides of the year, police said.