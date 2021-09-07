Loading articles...

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto and GTA

Last Updated Sep 7, 2021 at 7:03 pm EDT

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto and a large portion of the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday afternoon.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the federal agency said in a release.

The agency said the weather system is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.”

Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are also possible, they said.

For the latest weather updates, check out our weather page.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
#SB427 south of Dundas express - the three right lanes are blocked for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @GBTheWeatherMan: @ONwxchaser MEGA SHELF ABOUT TO APPROACH ME IN SIMCOE COUNTY😱🌪‼️ @StormhunterTWN @jwhittalTWN @weathernetwork @emily_v…
Latest Weather
Read more