Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto and GTA

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto and a large portion of the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday afternoon.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the federal agency said in a release.

The agency said the weather system is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.”

Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are also possible, they said.

For the latest weather updates, check out our weather page.