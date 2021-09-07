Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez marvels, advances to U.S. Open semis

She celebrated her 19th birthday just one day ago. Now, she’s advancing to a U.S. Open semi-finals.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez marvelled Arthur Ashe Stadium with another breathtaking performance on Tuesday, defeating No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, (7-6), becoming just the third Canadian woman in the Open Era to reach the semis at the tournament joining Carling Bassett-Seguso (1984) and Bianca Andreescu (2019).

At 19 years & 1 day, Leylah Fernandez is the 2nd youngest Canadian – man or woman – in the open era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. Only 16-year-old Carling Bassett at the 1984 US Open was younger pic.twitter.com/m6GZnYCCC0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 7, 2021

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que. has been forced to overcome significant hurdles to reach the semis. Fernandez defeated and upset No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka last Friday and, on Sunday, beat No. 16 seed, Germany’s Angelique Kerber, to qualify for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Fernandez will play the winner of the other quarter’s match featuring Barbora Krejčíková and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Fernandez, who played her first Grand Slam just a year ago at the Australian Open, became only the fourth Canadian woman ever to advance to a U.S. Open quarters in Open era history.

She is the first woman to win against two former world No. 1s at the U.S. Open since 1975. It is the furthest Fernandez has advanced in a Grand Slam event.

The talented teenager is getting noticed, it would seem.

If you haven’t seen the most exciting player at the US Open, 19-year old Leylah Fernandez, you’re truly missing out!! She just beat her 3rd ranked opponent and is on fire ????????????????????????. She’s captivating the world! @leylahfernandez — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

With her result Tuesday, Fernandez will move into the top 50 of the WTA Rankings for the first time in her career.

Canadian and No. 12 seed Felix Auger Aliassime, Montreal, Que., squares off against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu was ousted in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows by 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who went three hours and 29 minutes against the Canadian to grab the last available quarterfinal spot in the women’s singles draw.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the third straight year, ending the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory on Tuesday.

With files from Sportsnet Staff