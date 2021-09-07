Loading articles...

How your donated clothes end up burning in landfills a world away

In today’s Big Story podcast, you thought you were helping someone when you put that bag of old clothes in a donation bin. But you probably didn’t. A striking number of clothes donated in Canada and other wealthy countries end up clogging landfills in African nations. While a good suit or jacket might make a real difference to someone who needs one, the vast majority of donated clothes are cheap, fast fashion — and often totally unwearable. And the rise of disposable clothes has swamped the system, turning a process once intended to help into one fraught with inequality and pollution.

GUEST: Linton Besser, Australian Broadcast Corporation

