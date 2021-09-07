Person shot, killed near Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, police say

Toronto police are probing a deadly shooting in a North York neighbourhood.

Police said they were called Tuesday evening to the Driftwood Avenue and Grand Ravine Drive area for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds. The person has since succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators from the homicide division have now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.