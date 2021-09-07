Loading articles...

Toronto police seek suspect in Danforth Village assault investigation

Last Updated Sep 8, 2021 at 12:15 am EDT

Police are searching for a suspect they allege is connected to an assault in the Danforth Village area on Sept. 3, 2021. (H-O/TPS)

Toronto police are searching for a man they allege is connected to an assault in the Danforth Village area.

Police said on Sept. 3 at around 9 a.m. they were called to the Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road area for a report of an assault.

Investigators allege a man had been seen walking through the neighbourhood while holding a knife– and that he had tried to hit another man with the knife.

It’s further alleged by police the man then punched another man while holding the knife.

“The man is described as having a medium build with dark hair and a short beard,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “He was wearing a black “Miami Marlins” t-shirt, long blue jean shorts and red and white running shoes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

