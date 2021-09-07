Loading articles...

Child found safe after overnight Amber Alert

Barrie police cruisers are shown in an undated file photo. FLICKR/antefixus21

A three-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert overnight has been found safe.

According to Barrie police, the child had last been seen with a 27-year-old man on Monday afternoon in the Lampman Lane Park area.

The Amber Alert was issued just before 2 a.m.

Police had said at the time that there was no indication the two of were in a car and believed they were either in Barrie or Guelph.

The Amber Alert was cancelled just before 5 a.m.

Barrie police said the girl had been found safe and was being returned to the area.

More details are expected to be released later today.

