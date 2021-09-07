Loading articles...

2 injured in crash with transport truck in Etobicoke

Last Updated Sep 7, 2021 at 7:39 am EDT



Two people have been injured after a crash between a transport truck and a car early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Horner Avenue and Brown’s Line just after 6:30 a.m.

A man and woman were both injured in the crash and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Road closures are in effect in the area as police investigate.

