Woman stabbed to death at King Street law office identified
by News Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2021 3:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 6, 2021 at 3:06 pm EDT
Julia Ferguson, 29, was stabbed and killed at her workplace on Sep. 2, 2021. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have identified the woman who was
in the King Street East area on Sept. 2. fatally stabbed at a facility
Police were called to 238 King Street East just before 2 p.m. for reports that a man entered the facility and stabbed a worker.
Paramedics rushed the 29-year-old victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
She has been identified as Julia Ferguson of Toronto. A Go Fund Me page for the Ferguson family identifies the facility as a law office.
The suspect, who fled the scene, surrendered to police after the incident.
Osman Osman, 33, of Toronto, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The charges are expected to be upgraded.
He has been remanded in custody.
