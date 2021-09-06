Woman stabbed to death at King Street law office identified

Toronto police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed at a facility in the King Street East area on Sept. 2.

Police were called to 238 King Street East just before 2 p.m. for reports that a man entered the facility and stabbed a worker.

Paramedics rushed the 29-year-old victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Julia Ferguson of Toronto. A Go Fund Me page for the Ferguson family identifies the facility as a law office.

The suspect, who fled the scene, surrendered to police after the incident.

Osman Osman, 33, of Toronto, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The charges are expected to be upgraded.

He has been remanded in custody.