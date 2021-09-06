Woman, 19, shot in the head in Brampton neighbourhood, Peel police say

Peel EMS says they have transported a woman to a trauma centre after she was shot in the head following an incident in a Brampton neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called at around 3:10 p.m. to the Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive area for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 19-year-old woman with a serious gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the time of transport, EMS said.

Investigators added that an unknown number of suspects fled on foot from the scene.

The victim and the suspects are known to each other, police said.

Police said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.