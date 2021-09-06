Loading articles...

Woman, 19, shot in the head in Brampton neighbourhood, Peel police say

Last Updated Sep 6, 2021 at 4:38 pm EDT

Peel police investigate a shooting in the Brampton neighbourhood on Sept. 6, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Chris Langenzarde)

Peel EMS says they have transported a woman to a trauma centre after she was shot in the head following an incident in a Brampton neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called at around 3:10 p.m. to the Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive area for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 19-year-old woman with a serious gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the time of transport, EMS said.

Investigators added that an unknown number of suspects fled on foot from the scene.

The victim and the suspects are known to each other, police said.

Police said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: #SB404 at Sheppard express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 2:20PM UPDATE: You're seeing some lake enhanced rain showers popping up across the #GTA. None of this is going to mess up any…
Latest Weather
Read more