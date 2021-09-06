Students will be 'held accountable' for illegal gathering, vandalism: Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University says it is aware of an “illegal gathering” on and near their Waterloo campus on Sunday evening and will be taking action against those involved.

The university says the gathering was a clear violation of Ontario’s public health measures. In a statement, Ivan Joseph, Vice President of Student Affairs, called it a “display of disrespectful behaviour in our community” that is “a threat to the health of everyone in our community, as well as added work for hospitals and healthcare workers who are already overloaded.”

“This behaviour on the part of any Laurier student is extremely disappointing,” he said.

The statement says the gathering also led to vandalism of both city and university property. Any student who participated in the gathering could face fines under the Reopening Ontario Act and will be reviewed under the university’s non-academic student code of conduct.

“Being a member of the Wilfrid Laurier University community is a privilege, and students who vandalize property and break public health guidelines will be held accountable for their actions,” Joseph added. “Please think about what it means to be a Laurier Golden Hawk, how you represent yourself to our communities, and the impact of your choices.”

Waterloo police tells CityNews they received a call around 9:30 p.m. from Laurier’s special constable service reporting hat over 200 people were gathered on Ezra Avenue. Police attended and helped them disperse the crowd.

There is no word on any charges or fines at this time.