Two dead, one injured in Sask. First Nation shooting as police search for suspect

Last Updated Sep 6, 2021 at 10:53 am EDT

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The RCMP watchdog is calling for statutory timelines to ensure the Mounties respond to complaint findings in a timely way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two people are dead, one more is in hospital and a manhunt is underway after a shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

RCMP with the detachment in Melfort, Sask., issued an emergency alert shortly after the Sunday evening shooting on the James Smith First Nation, but had lifted it as of Monday morning.

Police say the shooting took place during an altercation at a home in the community located about 180 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

They say a man and woman were killed and another man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, but did not release the names of any of the victims.

Police are now searching for 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos, who they say was known to the victims.

Mounties say Moostoos, who is described as six feet tall, about 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a scar on his left hand, may be driving a white 2003 Pontiac Montana.

They allege the suspect may be armed and should not be approached, but are urging the public to contact police if they have any information on his whereabouts.

The search for Moostoos involves officers from Saskatoon and multiple RCMP detachments

