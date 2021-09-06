Protestors throw gravel at Trudeau, news media at Ontario campaign stop

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was hit by some gravel at a London, Ont., campaign stop Monday.

A video circulating on the internet showed an unidentified protestor in the crowd throwing some small rocks and gravel at Trudeau as he was boarding his campaign bus.

The gravel also appeared to hit members of the news media and some other unidentified people.

There were no reports of injuries.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole condemned the incident in a twitter post Monday evening.

“This is disgusting and I condemn these actions in the strongest terms possible,” he said. “Political violence is never justified and our media must be free from intimidation, harassment, and violence.”

Trudeau has been dogged by protesters throughout the campaign, most of them voicing angry opposition to mandatory vaccinations, masks and lockdowns that have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A planned event in Bolton in August was cancelled because, Trudeau said later, the RCMP determined that it could not keep attendees safe.

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report